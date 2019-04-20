Abusive Statement Against Ramya Haridas: “No Need to Take Case Against A Vijayaraghavan,” Says Police

Kerala Police has officially made it clear that there is no need to register any case against A Vijayaraghavan for his abusive remarks against UDF candidate at Alathur-Ramya Haridas. Mallapuram S.P has given a report to Range IG from Thrissur on this.

Earlier, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan had come out with a cheap and insulting remark on Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate from Alathur constituency.

“Ramya Haridas had gone to meet P.K Kunhalikutty. Now nobody can predict what will happen to her” he said in LDF convention meant for P.V Anwar’s election campaign. The remark is a veiled dig at Kunhalikutty’s involvement in a sex scandal. But soon after his remark was widely criticised, he said he meant nothing demeaning. Pinarayi Vijayan too was present in the same meeting.