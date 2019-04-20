KeralaLatest News

‘Did not inform about defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s road-show in Poonthura ‘, says Thiruvananthapuram collector Dr. Vasuki

Apr 20, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram district collector Dr. Vasuki informed that the authorities did not inform her about the road-show of defense minister Nirmala sitharaman in Poonthura. Earlier some people had objected to entering the road-show of BJP candidate and Nirmala Sitharaman into Poonthura.

She also made it clear that BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has primacy violated the Model Code of Conduct and that is why action is taken against him. The hoardings of Sabarimala Karma Samiti also violate the MCC and that is why it is removed. Because using religion for election campaigning is wrong.

The collector also explained that the LDF has granted permission to use mike in Kattakada. Also, the LDF complaint against the malpractices in voters list are proven to be wrong.

