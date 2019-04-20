How to Beat CPI(M)’s Cross Voting? Here is What TG Mohandas Says

BJP’s chances of making serious inroads into Kerala is high in this election like never before. There are unconfirmed reports that in seats like Thiruvananthapuram, where BJP is touted to win by most surveys, CPI(M) is attempting to cross vote and let Shashi Tharoor win. Supporters of BJP are worried if this could be a ploy they would use in most places where BJP has a chance to win. BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas had something to say about it.

“We must ensure that all are casting their votes. If the voting in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad crosses 80 percent, cross votes and illegal votes will not be a factor. CPM has planned to resort to violence at Pathanamthitta, do not be provoked”. wrote Mohandas on Twitter.

Check out his original Tweet: