IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 20, 2019, 02:01 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated1 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. RCB eked out a 10-run win over KKR for only their second success of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have set a victory target of 214 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Invited to bat, RCB scored 213 runs for the loss of four wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

KKR were reduced to 79 for 4 off 11.5 overs and it looked like it was all over for the hosts before Niitsh Rana (85 not out) and Andre Russell (65) kept them alive till the last over of the innings. The two added 118 off 8 overs but Moeen Ali kept his calm in the final over to deny the Knight Riders.

