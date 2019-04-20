Mind spending few minutes here to spot the similarities between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor ? See pics

Mind spending a few minutes here to spot the similarities between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor ? See pics

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two enigma actresses who always grab the attention of their fans. Both actresses are fitness freaks and are often spotted in alethic wear outside their gym. Both the star kids were seen outside with their new gym outfits and unfortunately, they wore the same that have made their pictures viral together.

SPOT THE SIMILARITIES

From the images, you could clearly see both of them are wearing the same tee shirts even though with a different colour. This could very well be a coincidence as we are pretty sure that the actresses won’t wear the same tee on purpose, that too at different locations.

Well, nevertheless, both look gorgeous and have once again, nailed the gym look!