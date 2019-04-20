Model faces cyber attack for swimming in ‘blue springs’

An Instagram model has faced fierce backlash after posting an image where she appears to be posing in a sacred spring where swimming is banned.

Australian couple Cleo Codrington and Mitch Cox have posted multiple images of iconic tourist spots while travelling around New Zealand this month.

Cleo Codrington’s photos showed her wading through water at a location which viewers claimed was the Blue Springs near Put?ruru, which was closed to swimmers in 2016 to protect it from the large visitor numbers that were having a negative impact on the vegetation and riverbed.

It is also a source of water for several bottling companies; 70 per cent of the water bottled in New Zealand comes from the area.

Social media users were outraged at the pictures appear to have been taken in Blue Springs, in New Zealand’s North Island.