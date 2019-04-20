Narendra Modi is a better actor than Mammootty and Amitabh Bachan, says Antony

Veteran Congress leader A.K.Antony said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a better actor than Mammootty and Amitabh Bachan. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi who says that will go any extend to safeguard devotion and customs is a better actor than Mammootty and Amitabh Bachan. But nobody in Kerala will go to see his drama’ the former defence minister said.

The Congress working committee member accused that it was Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for making Sabarimala a war ground. It was Congress who stood firmly with the devotees. The people of Kerala will punish Pinarayi Vijayan, he added.

But the Congress leader also admitted that after the election if necessary will seek help and form alliance with CPM to form the government.