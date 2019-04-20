Pre-poll survey predicts photo finish in Pathanamthitta; Predicts upper-hand for Veena George

Among the constituencies which will be closely watched as the state of Kerala goes to polls on April 23 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is the Pathanamthitta constituency, located in the central Travancore region in the southern part of the state.

The Pathanamthitta district had managed to grab the eyeballs of people across the country following the devastating floods in August last year as well as the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple, located in the district. The LDF met with support and criticism alike regarding the way in which they managed both the issues.

Veena George will be up against the UDF’s Anto Antony, who is a two time MP from the constituency as well as BJP’s K Surendran, who was the face of the Sabarimala protests in Kerala.

A pre-poll survey held by a Malayalam news channel predicts a photo finish in Pathanamthitta constituency. The opinion poll survey conducted by 24 News and Lead College has predicted a photo finish with the slight upper hand for LDF candidate Veena George.

The Survey claims that Veena George will grab around 33% of votes, Anto Antony the sitting MP will get 32% and K.Surendran of BJP will get 30% votes. The survey conducted from April 15 to April 19 by using a systematic random method.