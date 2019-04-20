Latest NewsInternational

Prime Minister resigns along with entire government

Apr 20, 2019, 12:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his entire government have submitted their resignations to the president of the country who accepted them. The decision came after the ministry came under mounting pressure over handling the violence in the restive Mopti region.

Violence from various internal conflicts in Mali has caused some 260,000 refugees and internally displaced people in the African country.

Mali has been struggling to restore stability since Islamist extremists linked to Al-Qaeda took control of the country’s vast desert north in early 2012. The jihadists were theoretically expelled in 2013, but extensive areas of the country, escape state control and remain exploited by local rebel groups.

The rage was rising especially after a massacre on March 23 in which 160 people were killed in the village of Ogossagou near the border with Burkina Faso.

