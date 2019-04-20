T.G Mohandas Has a Warning For Hindus, Check Out his Tweet

The election campaign has been progressing in full swing and BJP is making its presence felt in Kerala like never before. As the voters are getting ready to exercise their rights, BJP Intellectual cell head TG Mohandas has an interesting warning for Hindus.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I am reminding the Hindu’s in Kerala one more time, this is your last bus. I have no idea what will be next if you miss this bus. The Hindu population is coming down drastically. Understand that the numbers matter in democracy”.

Check out his actual Tweet: