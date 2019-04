In Chhattisgarh, 15 Maoists, including 6 women, surrendered in Bijapur district of Bastar division today.

They have surrendered before Superintendent of Police. One of the surrendered Maoists carried a reward of one lakh rupees on his head. These Maoists also handed over three rifles to the police.

Police officials said that the surrendered Maoists will be provided necessary assistance as per the rehabilitation policy of the state government.