KeralaLatest News

AAP Suspends C.R Neelakandan For Offering Support to UDF

Apr 21, 2019, 08:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Aam Aadmi Party is undergoing an internal conflict ever since AAP Kerala Convenor C.R Neelakantan voiced his support for UDF which is against party’s official stand of supporting CPI(M). C R Neelakantan has been suspended for his action which he apparently took with no consulation with the national leadership of the party. Following his suspension, P.T Thufail has been appointed as the convenor of the party.

In the meeting held at New Delhi on Saturday, it was decided that AAP will support CPI(M) at Kerala. In return, CPI(M) will support AAP at New Delhi.

CR Neelakantan had said that he will support UDF at 13 constituencies and will offer support to LDF at Malappuram. The central leadership of the party is dissatisfied at a key comment being made by C.R without discussing it with them.

Tags

Related Articles

salman-khan

Salman Khan is having these few as biggest enemies, even when he is well known for his friendship

Apr 8, 2018, 08:03 am IST

Behind the scenes : ‘Race 3’ shoot in Abu Dhabi, Watch location video

Jul 6, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Over 100 people from Kerala joined ISIS, Over 300 voice clips as proof : Kerala Police

Nov 11, 2017, 09:56 pm IST

Apple’s 2019 Macbook Pro to have these Features?

Feb 18, 2019, 03:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close