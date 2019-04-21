AAP Suspends C.R Neelakandan For Offering Support to UDF

Aam Aadmi Party is undergoing an internal conflict ever since AAP Kerala Convenor C.R Neelakantan voiced his support for UDF which is against party’s official stand of supporting CPI(M). C R Neelakantan has been suspended for his action which he apparently took with no consulation with the national leadership of the party. Following his suspension, P.T Thufail has been appointed as the convenor of the party.

In the meeting held at New Delhi on Saturday, it was decided that AAP will support CPI(M) at Kerala. In return, CPI(M) will support AAP at New Delhi.

CR Neelakantan had said that he will support UDF at 13 constituencies and will offer support to LDF at Malappuram. The central leadership of the party is dissatisfied at a key comment being made by C.R without discussing it with them.