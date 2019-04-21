KeralaLatest News

“Am not Expecting Myself to Win, I Have Decided to Win,”Says C Divakaran

Apr 21, 2019, 10:11 am IST
NDA candidate at Thiruvananthapuram and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan looks like the overwhelming favourite to win at Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Most surveys done so far predicts his victory and many surveys predicted C Divakaran, the LDF candidate to be at third position. But none of this has affected C Divakaran, as he exuded confidence while talking to media.

When a media person asked if expects to win, he said he is not expecting, but he has decided to win.

“Why should I expect to win? I have decided to win. This is not a matter of expectations. All factors like my political life, the response from people, campaign, everything is giving me hopes of winning. There was no challenge ever” he said.

When asked if this is a triangular fight in Thiruvananthapuram like never before he replied: “I am not looking at triangle or square, I am competing and am winning”.

