Blasts in Churches Leaves 24 Killed, Several Injured

Apr 21, 2019, 11:18 am IST
COLOMBO:In a shocking incident, at least 24 people have been killed and 280 injured after explosions in three churches and three hotels in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, according to sources.

The blasts occurred at 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Three churches — St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, St Sebastian’s Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa — were targeted, police said.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that the Indian government and envoys are closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka.

