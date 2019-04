Two Congress activists were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by CPI (M) workers at Vengode, Managalapuram in Attingal.

Ajay Raj, Mangalapuram panchayat member was attacked while he was in his home. Another Congress worker Siyadh was attacked while in a clash between CPM and Congress workers who were returning after the climax of election campaigning. One CPM worker was attacked by Congress activists also. The Attingal police have started probe in the matter.