GALLERY: These Photographs of Janhvi Kapoor with her new gym out fits is getting viral

Apr 21, 2019, 08:41 pm IST
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor always grabs attention because of her glamorous outfits. Be it being spotted outside her gym, at a fashion event or at a casual outing with friends, Janhvi’s outfits always attract everyone. The actress is always snapped outside her gym and will look like a breath of fresh air.

Now she is spotted again with a tank top and tangerine shorts.

She completed her look with stylish chappal and we are loving how she smiles in the pics. The actress made her debut with ‘Dhadak’ last year and has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, Rajkummar Rao starrer Rooh- Afza and Gunjan Saxena biopic in her kitty.

