Is Rahul Gandhi not an Indian Citizen? Here is all You Need to Know

In a shocking development, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship has been thrown into question. The returning officer in Amethi, one of the constituencies from where Rahul is contesting, ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22. Ram Manohar Mishra ordered the postponement after four individuals objected to the documents, alleging there were discrepancies in them.

“There are three basic issues we have raised,” Ravi Prakash, who is Dhruv Lal’s(an independent candidate at Amethi) lawyer, told ANI on Saturday. One of the issues he raised is on the “basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a UK citizen,” Prakash alleged.

“On what basis has he become a British citizen? And, how did he obtain Indian citizenship now? Unless there is clarity over the matter, we have requested the Returning Officer not to accept Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers”, ANI quoted Prakash as saying.

“The most shocking aspect is in relation to Rahul Gandhi’s nationality. Was he a British citizen ever? In 2004 affidavit, he had said that he’d invested in a UK-based company and in 2005, Rahul was shown as a British citizen in this company’s papers (BackOps Ltd). Was he a British citizen then? It is against the Indian Citizenship Act? If anyone takes up citizenship of another country, then he loses the citizenship of India,” he added.