KeralaLatest News

LDF activists blocked road-show of A.K.Antony

Apr 21, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

LDF activists blocked the road-show of A.K.Antony at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram. The LDF activist blocked the road-show conducted for the campaign of UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor. A.K.Antony said that this is the worst experience in his political life. The LDF activists have denied the right to walk freely.

After the issue, Antony and Tharoor had reached Veli by road by walking. The LDF claimed that there was no permission for conducting road-show. But UDF replied that they had granted permission but the police have not taken action while the LDF workers made the problem.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Fake top branded bags seized from 5 star hotel, worth lakhs

Jan 12, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Voter questions BJP workers over Thiruvananthapuram airport privatization issue

Mar 11, 2019, 03:45 pm IST

Actress Abduction Case: Actor Dileep Approaches Supreme Court For this Reason

Dec 1, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Google Maps Just added this Feature You Always Wanted

Mar 20, 2019, 07:08 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close