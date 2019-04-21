LDF activists blocked road-show of A.K.Antony

LDF activists blocked the road-show of A.K.Antony at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram. The LDF activist blocked the road-show conducted for the campaign of UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor. A.K.Antony said that this is the worst experience in his political life. The LDF activists have denied the right to walk freely.

After the issue, Antony and Tharoor had reached Veli by road by walking. The LDF claimed that there was no permission for conducting road-show. But UDF replied that they had granted permission but the police have not taken action while the LDF workers made the problem.