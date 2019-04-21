Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress releases plan on national security

Congress on Sunday released its plan on national security which emphasises on five key issues – assuming India’s rightful place in global affairs, securing the neighbourhood, internal security, protecting people and strengthening capabilities.

The report, titled ‘India’s National Security Strategy’, was drafted by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) D.S. Hooda, who was the Northern Army Commander in September 2016 when Indian troops carried out surgical strikes across the border after the Uri terror attack.

Addressing a joint press conference together with Hooda and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that if the party is voted to power, it would try to implement these five key points on national security.

However, these plans would undergo further expansion and revision as the government has several institutional structures – National Security Advisory Board, National Security Council and the Cabinet Committee on Security – Chidambaram said.

“The final decision will be taken by the government when the plan goes through these institutional structures,” he said.