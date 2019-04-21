Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : People ready to change Prime Minister, says Mayawati

Apr 21, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

BSP president Mayawati Sunday said people of Uttar Pradesh who helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post in the ongoing General Elections. “Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them,” Mayawati said in a release issued by the party here.

She said te BJP, and Narendra Modi in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains. She said the BSP-SP-RLD combine chose to hear the ‘mann ki baat’ of 22 crore people in the state to enter into an alliance, which has brought happiness to people across the country.

Tags

Related Articles

I am the ‘Baap’ of all ministers,says BSP MLA

Jan 26, 2019, 10:07 am IST

Here’s the list of highest paid Bollywood actors

Apr 24, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

Formula 1: lesson learned, hard work pays off

Nov 27, 2017, 09:14 am IST

Ritz Paris robbery: jewels worth million stolen in heist

Jan 11, 2018, 11:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close