Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Public campaign in Kerala will ends today

The public campaign for the Lok Sabha election will culminate by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Polling is on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said that a mock poll will be done at 6 a.m. There is a total of 2, 61, 51, 534 voters in the state, which includes 1, 34, 66, 521 women voters and 1, 26, 84, 839 men voters. There are 174 transgender and 1, 35, 357 differently abled voters. 2, 88, 191 first time voters can utilize their voting power.

Malappuram district has the highest number of voters- 31, 36, 191 whereas Wayanad has the least- 5, 94, 177. There are 24, 970 polling stations. Two braille sample ballot papers will be there are every polling station.