KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Public campaign in Kerala will ends today

Apr 21, 2019, 03:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

The public campaign for the Lok Sabha election will culminate by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Polling is on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said that a mock poll will be done at 6 a.m. There is a total of 2, 61, 51, 534 voters in the state, which includes 1, 34, 66, 521 women voters and 1, 26, 84, 839 men voters. There are 174 transgender and 1, 35, 357 differently abled voters. 2, 88, 191 first time voters can utilize their voting power.

Malappuram district has the highest number of voters- 31, 36, 191 whereas Wayanad has the least- 5, 94, 177. There are 24, 970 polling stations. Two braille sample ballot papers will be there are every polling station.

Tags

Related Articles

this hit maker once iron pressed

This hit director once pressed dress of actress Tabu and Kajol

Mar 15, 2018, 10:28 pm IST
gang-raped

Man awarded life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl

Aug 15, 2018, 08:43 pm IST

Kerala Witnesses yet another Political murder of a BJP worker!!!!

Nov 26, 2017, 11:14 am IST
KOFI

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan Passed Away

Aug 18, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close