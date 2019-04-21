CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

P.Balachandran to script Tovino’s new movie

Apr 21, 2019, 02:58 am IST
Noted scriptwriter and actor P.Balachabdran will write the script for Tovino Thomas’s new movie. The film has been titled as ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’. Swapnesh K Nair, a former associate of Omar Lulu, will be making his directorial debut with this film.

P Balachandran has earlier scripted acclaimed films like ‘Ulladakkam’, ‘Pavithram’, ‘Agnidevan’ and ‘Punaradhivasam’. He last penned the Rajeev Ravi directorial ‘Kammattipaadam’. Samyuktha Menon, who has previously acted with Tovino in ‘Theevandi’, has been signed as the female lead.

Sreekanth Bhasi, Thomas Joseph Pattathanam and Jayant Mammen are coming together to produce the movie under the banner of Ruby Films.

