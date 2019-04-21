Rahul Gandhi is a Citizen of Three countries?? Listen to What Subramanian Swamy Says

In a shocking development, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship has been thrown into question. The returning officer in Amethi, one of the constituencies from where Rahul is contesting, ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22. Ram Manohar Mishra ordered the postponement after four individuals objected to the documents, alleging there were discrepancies in them.

“There are three basic issues we have raised,” Ravi Prakash, who is Dhruv Lal’s(an independent candidate at Amethi) lawyer, told ANI on Saturday. One of the issues he raised is on the “basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a UK citizen,” Prakash alleged.

Other parties have started to seize on the opportunity, meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy weighed in on the issue. In a discussion on Republic TV, Swamy said Rahul is also an Italian Citizen.

“If he has done it, it’s illegal. He has got three citizenships. When he was born, his mother was still Italian citizen and so she sent her birth certificate in the name of Raul Vinci to Italy to register him as an Italian citizen. Because automatically all women if they are Italian citizen, wherever they are in the world their children become Italian Citizen. Also, Italy has dual citizenship. so that there is no problem that he is simultaneously also an Indian citizen. The problem is with India because it is clearly mentioned in Article 9 that nobody can have more than one citizenship. If you are the citizen of another country at the same time, automatically your Indian citizenship will be cancelled. That’s what the Constitution says” said, Swamy.

Check out the video here: