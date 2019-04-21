Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship is Likely to be Cancelled, Says Subramanian Swamy

Apr 21, 2019, 09:08 am IST
In a shocking development, Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship has been thrown into question. The returning officer in Amethi, one of the constituencies from where Rahul is contesting, ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22.

Ram Manohar Mishra ordered the postponement after four individuals objected to the documents, alleging there were discrepancies in them.“There are three basic issues we have raised,” Ravi Prakash, who is Dhruv Lal’s(an independent candidate at Amethi) lawyer, told ANI on Saturday. One of the issues he raised is on the “basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a UK citizen,” Prakash alleged

The issue is not new for Subramanian Swamy who has been raising doubts about his citizenship for a long time. Swamy said Rahul’s citizenship is likely to be cancelled as he wrote on Twitter:

“Buddhu has also filed income tax returns in UK during 2004-2006 as a British Citizen as Rahul Gandhi while MP in India!!!!!’ Buddhu citizen likely to be cancelled because he cannot deny his British citizenship now. His tax returns are damning. Ensure BJP Govt returns on May 23 rd”

“I am again repeating in Twitter. In 1994 Buddhu was issued an extra passport by MEA at the bidding of the Home Ministry in the name of Raul Vinci despite it being illegal to do so” he said in another Tweet.

