Seven killed in attack on Ministry of Information

Apr 21, 2019, 03:08 am IST
In Afghanistan, seven people were killed in an attack on the Ministry of Information in Kabul. Among the dead were four civilians and three police officers, while another eight civilians were wounded.

An explosion was heard at 11:40 local time and sporadic gunfire continued for over six hours before officials declared the incident over.

The attack comes a day after talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban were suspended, but the Taliban said they were not behind the assault.

