This is what Vivek Oberoi did amidst waiting for the release of Modi biopic

Apr 21, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi who is portraying the real life of Narendra Modi in the biopic PM Narendra Modi has offered prayers at the Saibaba temple for blessings for the release of the film soon.

The veteran actor visited the famous temple located at Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

In a meeting with the media persons after his visit, he has expressed his profound conviction towards the Election Commission officials and asserted the film will hit theatres as early as possible.

We sought blessings of Saibaba. Our supporters and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. We made the film based on an inspirational story, but political parties are attacking it…we are expecting the film to be released soon,” the actor said.

The actor also asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK president, M. K. Stalin, to watch the film, claiming “they will like it”.

The biopic has been the most-talked-about movie in this election season. Directed by Omung Kumar, it tells the story of Modi’s rise to power from his humble beginnings.

