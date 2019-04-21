NEWS

This new poster of “Kabir Singh” released by Shahid Kapoor unveils a lot; Poster inside

Apr 21, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
The Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has now released a new poster of his upcoming film which is a pure remake of Telugu Arjun Reddy. The original movie was starred by Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and it has becanme a massive hit on Southern India.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “#KabirSingh out in 2 months. 21st June. #WaitForIt

Apart from the role of Shahid the film star Kiara Advani is also in the lead role.

It was in Nov 2018 that Shahid had shared his first look poster of the film which left his fan intrigued.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

