Trouble Mounts For Rahul Gandhi: T G Mohandas and Thushar Vellapally Teams Up to Fight Against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Dual Citizenship’

Amethi Returning Officer Ram Manohar Mishra has ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22. An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul Gandhi’s candidature.

“There are three basic issues we have raised,” Ravi Prakash, who is Dhruv Lal’s(an independent candidate at Amethi) lawyer, told ANI on Saturday. One of the issues he raised is on the “basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein Rahul Gandhi has declared himself a UK citizen,” Prakash alleged.

Now, after Amethi, it seems trouble is mounting up for Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad as well. A series of tweets from BJP intellectual cell head T G Mohandas sends bad signs for Rahul that he is all set to raise the issue at Wayanad as well.

“Kindly approach Dist Collector tonight itself. Rahul is not an Indian citizen. Collector can’t hide behind the usual excuse that process is over etc. He has to ensure that every candidate is an Indian. For any assistance call me” tweeted Mohandas. Check out the Tweets.