Two teenagers have been arrested after shooting death of a journalist in Northern Ireland.

The teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in Londonderry under anti-terror laws and taken to Belfast for questioning.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot in the head late Thursday in Derry by, police believe, dissident republicans linked to the New IRA paramilitary group as they clashed with police on the Creggan estate in Northern Ireland’s second city.