Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns to duty in Western sector

Apr 21, 2019, 01:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The wing commander Abinandan Varthaman who has become the face of the Indian Army has been now shifted to the front airline air base in the western sector.

Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan on Feb 27 during the air combat with the Indian Air Force had returned to his squad in Srinagar last month. He has failed to join his family in Chennai even though he was allowed to, continued to join in Srinagar when he reached India.

Orders have been issued for his transfer from Srinagar to another base in the western sector, sources said, terming the transfer as “routine one”.

Army Medical Board will review his fitness to decide whether he can return to fighter cockpit as desired by him

Vardaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

Before his jet was hit, he shot down an F-16 fighter of Pakistan.

Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

Tags

Related Articles

Health Reports: rare cancer seen in children below 5 years old

Feb 5, 2018, 10:46 am IST
inter-religion marriages

90 Hindus from Pakistan awarded Indian citizenship

Jun 22, 2018, 10:57 pm IST
Mobile12345

Karnataka Polls : Election Commission launches mobile apps

Apr 6, 2018, 06:22 am IST

This year’s Kerala Budget amidst economic slowdown in the state

Jan 16, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close