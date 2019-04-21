Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns to duty in Western sector

The wing commander Abinandan Varthaman who has become the face of the Indian Army has been now shifted to the front airline air base in the western sector.

Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan on Feb 27 during the air combat with the Indian Air Force had returned to his squad in Srinagar last month. He has failed to join his family in Chennai even though he was allowed to, continued to join in Srinagar when he reached India.

Orders have been issued for his transfer from Srinagar to another base in the western sector, sources said, terming the transfer as “routine one”.

Army Medical Board will review his fitness to decide whether he can return to fighter cockpit as desired by him

Vardaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat.

Before his jet was hit, he shot down an F-16 fighter of Pakistan.

Varthaman was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.