“138 million people” instead of just 138 in Sri Lankan blasts, Trump makes blunder again

The simultaneous attacks on Easter Sunday at three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka has killed more than 290 people and injured over 450 others. The blast has shattered a decade of peace in the country after the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

President Trump offered “heartfelt condolences” to the people of Sri Lanka and said the US stood ready to help.

But the US leader, however, mistakenly wrote that 138 million people instead of just 138.

“Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more, he wrote in his twitter account.

He took down the tweet with in 20 minutes.

The population of Sri Lanka is only 20 million and 138 million are more than the population of Sri Lanka

Trump is known for his wrong tweets and for using embarrassing nicknames as well as ‘mispronouncing names’ of people such as “Jeff Bozo” in reference to Jeff Bezos of Amazon.