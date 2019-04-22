Latest NewsInternational

220 killed in battles for Libya’s capital last 2 weeks

The death toll of people killed in the the ongoing fight between rival Libyan forces to capture the control of Libyan Capital Tripoli has risen to 220. This includes combatants and civilians.

The fight began since the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) declared a major military offensive to take the capital earlier this month. Fighting between rival Libyan forces for control of Tripoli has escalated in the past couple of days.

Heavy clashes have been underway between LNA forces and rival militias in the towns of Swany and al-Aziziya. Militias allied with the UN-supported government launched airstrikes on the Alwatya air base.

