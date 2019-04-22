Activist and research scholar Arundhathi share the bitter experience with ‘Kallada travels ‘ 

Women’s rights activist and research scholar at Hyderabad Central University B.Arundhathi has shared the bitter experience that she has to face from ‘Kallada travels’. Arundhati on her Facebook page shared a post on which she discloses the kind of service she received on a trip to Hyderabad from Ernakulam in 2015.
Read Full Facebook Post:
??????????????????????????. ???????? ???????? ????????? ????? ?????????????????, ????????? ?????????????? ?????????…
Gepostet von Arundhathi B am Montag, 22. April 2019
Post Your Comments