 Attackers from Sri Lanka to reach India? Indian Coast Guard on “High Alert” following  bomb blasts in Sri Lanka

The Indian Coast Guard has now placed with a high alert with Maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier and ships along the maritime border in order to prevent the attackers from Sri Lanka not entering India. The news regarding the same is reported from the Central sources.

The development came hours after Sri Lanka declared that a local Islamic extremist group — the National Thowheeth Jama’ath — may be behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people on Easter Sunday.

There were allegations that those who are behind the attack in Sri Lanka may try to escape the island nation through the seaway.

“The government has decided to gazette the clauses related to prevention of terrorism to emergency regulation and gazette it by midnight,” said Sri Lankan president after declaring a nationwide emergency.

Suicide bombers attacked three churches and many high-end hotels in the island nation on Easter Sunday,

The death toll has been confirmed as 290 people and injuring 500 others. The Victims included dozens of foreigners. As many as 24 people have been taken into custody in connection with the attacks according to reports.