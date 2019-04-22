Denmark’s richest man loses his three of four children in Sri Lanka bomb blasts

Anders Holch Povlsen who is the richest man from Denmark has lost his three children out of four in the serial blasts that had taken place in Sri Lanka. The news was reported by his spokesman from his fashion firm.

The reports have asserted that the victim was with his family in Sri Lanka enjoying the Holidays.

A string of bombings at churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka killed 290 people and wounded about 500 in Sunday’s attacks. A senior investigator said on Monday that seven suicide bombers had taken part in the attacks.

Ander Holcch Povlsen is the owner of a fashion firm from Denmark and he is one among the top 5 richest guys from his country. His firm includes brands such as Vero Moda and Jack & Jones. He is the majority stakeholder in online retailer Asos while also holding a big stake in Zalando.

Apart from this, he owns more than 1 percent of all the land in Scotland, according to Forbes.