GALLERY; Check who is better, Sara Ali Khan vs Janhvi Kapoor in their Gym outfits.

Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted outside their respective gyms on Saturday and were all smiles for the paparazzi. Sara wore a grey tee with blue shorts and had that million dollar smile on her face. We wonder how the actress seems so fresh and chirpy even after a tiring gym session! Sara is a promising actress and has already delivered two hits—Kedarnath and Simmba. While ‘Kedarnath’ had Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara, ‘Simmba’ had Ranveer Singh playing the male lead.