GALLERY; These pictures of Keerthy Suresh bonding with Jhanvi is the new sensation in Bollywood; See first

South Indian Actress Keerthy Suresh is the new enigma in the South Indian film industry. The actress after the biopic film of actress Savitri’s life had a warm welcome in the theatres, Keerthi’s fame rose sky high. The actress who is bought with new projects in Tamil and Telugu is engaged into a Bollywood film opposite Ajay Devgan.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh was spotted at a cafe in Bandra, Mumbai along with Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi is a self-confessed fan of Keerthy Suresh and she has been open about her love for her Telugu film Mahanati.

