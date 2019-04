The stunning ‘Naagin’ of small screens Mouni Roy made her smashing debut last year in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’. The gorgeous face is a popular TV actress and has successfully ventured into showbiz with a massive fan following. She has a style of her own and was recently clicked at the airport looking super comfy yet stylish. Mouni donned a purple spaghetti top with wide black pants and a long shrug. She kept her makeup minimal and wore black sunnies to complement her look.