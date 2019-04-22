“I know what this film is about….. Can’t wait #Laletta!!!…… Prithviraj says about Mohanlal’s new film

Superstar Mohanlal has announced that he is going to direct a movie. The news he announced on his latest blog. The fans of Mohanlal are excited about hearing the news. Now Malayalam actor Prithviraj has expressed his comment about this.

Prithviraj on his official Facebook page has shared a post in which he says that I know what this film is about..and I know what your vision about the same is! Can’t wait #Laletta.

Mohanlal’s first directorial will be a 3D movie set in Portuguese backdrop. The movie has been titled ‘Barroz Guardian Of ‘ Gama’s Treasure’. Mohanlal will play the title character of this movie as well. Along with him, a Kid will play an important character in this film. The casting process is going on now. Mohanlal hinted in his blog that through this film, the popular banner named Navodaya is all set to make a comeback as well.

Read Prithviraj’s Facebook Post: