India missed “the trump card” to resolve Kashmir dispute in 1971 war says Modi

The Prime minister Narendra Modi has said that India has missed a “Golden Opportunity” to resolve Kashmir dispute during 1971 war when ” Under global pressure”. it released hundreds of Pakistani troops who were in the custody of Indian army.

Modi was speaking at an election rally in Barmer.

Pak troops were in our custody. A big area of Pakistan was also captured by Indian forces during 1971 war but the Congress government lost it on a table in Shimla agreement and they were released,” he said.

“The government crumbled under global pressure and signed the Shimla agreement and the matter was closed. PoW and the captured land were released. That was a golden opportunity to resolve the Kashmir dispute in lieu of the PoW,” he added.

The PM said there was no progress in Rafale deal during Congress rule, Mig planes kept on crashing but they did nothing to enhance the power of the forces.