IPL 2019: Royal Challengers won by 1 run

Apr 22, 2019, 01:20 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Put into bat, Royal Challengers took 161 for 7 in 20 overs. Deepak Chahar removed Virat Kohli for 9 as early as the third over. Chasing the 162 target, Dhoni’s 84 not out off 48 balls which included seven huge sixes and five boundaries – his highest T20 score- could not help his team in attaining a victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their playoff hopes alive by winning another must-win encounter, this time against the three-time champions. Virat Kohli’s men now have six points from 10 matches but are rooted to the bottom of IPL 2019 points table.

