Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper may constitute war crimes, says UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ and demands swift action. The UN chief issued a statement giving details of the deadly bombing, which took place against a convoy of vehicles in central Mali, close to the border with Burkina Faso, belonging to the UN Mission, MINUSMA.

An improvised roadside mine which exploded hitting a UN peacekeeping convoy in Mali, killing one ‘blue helmet’ from Egypt, and wounding four others.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim and to the Government of Egypt.

Since 2013 when MINUSMA deployed peacekeeping forces, more than 190 peacekeepers have died in Mali, including close to 120 killed during hostilities.