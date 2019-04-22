Lok Sabha polls 2019 : PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to file his nomination on April 26 and will hold a mega roadshow in Varanasi.

PM Modi had defeated Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress’ Ajay Rai from Varanasi parliamentary seat in the 2014 edition of Lok Sabha election. This year too, he is expected to register yet another strong showing and the roadshow on Thursday (April 25) is expected to be a step in ensuring a dominant performance.

Expected to arrive some time around noon on Thursday, PM Modi is expected to first meet Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, party leaders JP Nadda, Lakshman Acharya, Sunil Oza and Ashutosh Tandon.

The roadshow will begin after the meeting and will start from the Lanka Gate of Benaras Hindu University. Here, PM Modi is expected to garland a statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

During the entire course of the roadshow, PM Modi is expected to be welcomed at around 150 places. The roadshow will also pass through the predominantly Muslim areas of Madanpura and Sonarpura.

BJP workers are expected to play a big role in ensuring the success of the roadshow and would be present in large numbers throughout the route. A number of BJP leaders too are expected to be part of the procession in which PM Modi seeks to woo voters.