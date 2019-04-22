Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : To fulfill your dreams I can sacrifice mine,says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, says To fulfill your dreams I can sacrifice mine
Congress, which was involved in dividing the society, never took note of the reservation for poor,PM Modi said.
Today India destroyed terrorist camp inside Pakistan’s territory that too without any war… This is an example of powerful government, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi says, “India stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka, in such a crisis India will do whatever it can to help Sri Lanka”.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi in Chittorgarh,Rajasthan, says, "India stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka, in such a crisis India will do whatever it can to help Sri Lanka." #SriLankaBlasts pic.twitter.com/T2eHlxFpGK
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019
Post Your Comments