Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : To fulfill your dreams I can sacrifice mine,says PM Modi

Apr 22, 2019, 06:19 am IST
PM Narendra Modi in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, says To fulfill your dreams I can sacrifice mine

Congress, which was involved in dividing the society, never took note of the reservation for poor,PM Modi said.

Today India destroyed terrorist camp inside Pakistan’s territory that too without any war… This is an example of powerful government, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi says, “India stands with the citizens of Sri Lanka, in such a crisis India will do whatever it can to help Sri Lanka”.

