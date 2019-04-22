Latest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Nayanthara likely to host TV reality show Bigg Boss

Apr 22, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The largest reality show Bigg Boss has become a major hit among all audiences without any bias. Now there have been many gossips that the Tamil version of the reality programme will be conducted by the Lady superstar Nayantara.

The first and the second version of the programme was hosted by the actor turned politician Kamal Hassan.

Speculations are now doing the rounds that Lady Superstar Nayanthara might be hosting the third season of the show

The Colours Tamil channel which will most likely bear the show posted a tweet captioned, “Nayanthara on Colors Tamil??? Stay tuned to know more..” along with a picture of the actress.

As Kamal Hassan is busy with his new political undertakings, the programme will be undertaken by someone else replacing him.

Tags

Related Articles

Nimisha Sajayan to pair up with Biju Menon in Lal jose’s new movie Nalpathiyonnu’

Mar 3, 2019, 11:01 pm IST

Will not take sides in India-China Dokhlam standoff: Nepal

Aug 9, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Arya's wedding reality show

Threat against Arya’s Marriage reality show

Mar 11, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
kozhikode

K G Bopaiah to be the Protem Speaker in Karnataka. BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close