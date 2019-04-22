Nayanthara likely to host TV reality show Bigg Boss

The largest reality show Bigg Boss has become a major hit among all audiences without any bias. Now there have been many gossips that the Tamil version of the reality programme will be conducted by the Lady superstar Nayantara.

The first and the second version of the programme was hosted by the actor turned politician Kamal Hassan.

Speculations are now doing the rounds that Lady Superstar Nayanthara might be hosting the third season of the show

The Colours Tamil channel which will most likely bear the show posted a tweet captioned, “Nayanthara on Colors Tamil??? Stay tuned to know more..” along with a picture of the actress.

As Kamal Hassan is busy with his new political undertakings, the programme will be undertaken by someone else replacing him.