Saudi Arabia arrests 13 terrorists for planning attacks in the country

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 13 individuals in connection with planning attacks in the kingdom, a day after security forces said they had thwarted an attack on a police station, state news agency SPA reported.
Daesh claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attempted attack on a state security building in the central Riyadh province. Security forces said they had killed four alleged Daesh militants who had planned Sunday’s attack.
