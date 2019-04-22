Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Saudi Arabia arrests 13 terrorists for planning attacks in the country

Apr 22, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 13 individuals in connection with planning attacks in the kingdom, a day after security forces said they had thwarted an attack on a police station, state news agency SPA reported.

Daesh claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attempted attack on a state security building in the central Riyadh province. Security forces said they had killed four alleged Daesh militants who had planned Sunday’s attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Tejashwi Yadav meets Rahul Gandhi , discusses ‘grand alliance’

Jun 8, 2018, 06:52 am IST

Terrorists attacked a team of security forces in Anantnag district

Jul 21, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

The daughter of migrant workers goes abducted from Kerala; case against 4 people

Mar 20, 2019, 04:37 pm IST

UN postal agency issues special Diwali stamp

Nov 7, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close