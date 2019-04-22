This 10 year old girl with no arms has won the best award for handwriting

The 10-year-old girl Sara Hinesely does not know why is it so remarkable that she has won the handwriting competition because she paints, draws and sculpts clay often. She could write in English and some times in her native language.

Never mind the fact that Sara was born without hands.

“I have never heard this little girl say, ‘I can’t,’ ” said Cheryl Churilla, Sara’s third-grade teacher. “She’s a little rock star. She tackles absolutely everything you can throw at her, and she gives it her best.”

Sara, a third-grade student at St. John’s Regional Catholic School in Frederick, Maryland, won the 2019 Nicholas Maxim award for her cursive handwriting. The award is given annually to two students with special needs – one for print writing, the other for a script.

Despite having arms Sara holds her pen and pencil in between small projections from her shoulder region.

She mainly focuses on the shapes of the letters and its precision.

“I like the way the letters are formed,” Sara said. “It’s kind of like art” she says.

Sara will receive her national award – a trophy – at an awards ceremony on June 13. She is the first student from her school to receive the Nicholas Maxim award confirmed the principal.