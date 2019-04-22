This is what Virat Kohli said about Dhoni after defeating Chennai Super Kings

The Banglore Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli has asserted that Mahendra Singh Dhoni does what he does Best and gave the opposition a massive scare. The Bangalore team has beaten the CSK by one run.

A whole lot of emotions,” said Kohli when asked about what he was going through after yet another last-ball thriller.

Virat Kohli after a post-match press conference has asserted that We were outstanding with the ball until the 19th over mark. On the last ball, that (run-out) was the last thing I would have expected to happen. Feels good to win a game by a small margin. MS did what he does best and he gave us all a massive scare,”

A lot of boundaries were needed, right now you can calculate, one run there, and two runs there and we just lost by one run. But you can also say we missed some boundaries,” said CSK captain Dhoni