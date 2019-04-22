Latest NewsNEWSInternational

This nation launches country-wide campaign to administer anti-polio drops for 39 million children

Apr 22, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
Pakistan has now conducted a country-wide campaign to administer anti-polio drops to 39 million children under the age of five.

The campaign also aims to provide anti-polio medicine to the children in all the four provinces as well as Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The information regarding this is asserted by Rana Afdar who is the national coordinator of the polio eradication programme.

Mr. Safdar urged people to cooperate with polio teams to administer the drops to their children to fight against this crippling disease.

More than 260,000 workers are involved in the administrating process.

Pakistan is one of the three countries where polio remains endemic, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria.

