Tovino Thomas’s new film titled as ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’

Apr 22, 2019, 02:26 am IST
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’ new film was announced just a while back through Fahadh Faasil’s official social media handle. Actor-writer P Balachandran is scripting the film, which has been titled as ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’. Debutant Swapnesh K Nair, a former associate of Omar Lulu, will be directing the film.

Samyuktha Menon, who previously shared screen space with Tovino in ‘Theevandi’, has been signed as the female lead. Sinu Sidharth will be directing the camera and Kailas Menon will be handling the music department. Rathin Radhakrishnan is the editor.

Sreekanth Bhasi, Thomas Joseph Pattathanam and Jayant Mammen are jointly producing ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’ under the banner of Ruby Films.

See the Motion Poster:

